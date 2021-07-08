Cancel
Advocacy

Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

By LAURIE KELLMAN, AMI BENTOV Associated Press
 14 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man held by Israel without charges will be released from custody and transferred to a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank after being on a hunger strike for more than two months, his supporters said Thursday. Amjad al-Najjar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners...

