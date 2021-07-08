Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid hunger strike

Saturday I drove past Water and Ocean when I saw a small group of people carrying signs. One said “Free Palestine.” y thought was “free Palestine from what?”. For more than 15 years Palestinians have had a regime in Gaza without any Jews or Israelis. It is ruled by Hamas, elected by the people: One person; one vote; one time. Since Israel unilaterally left Gaza in 2005, Hamas has ruled with an iron fist. It has taken Gaza from a thriving enclave with nearly full employment and turned it into an economic basket case. Hamas has fought several wars with Israel and each time her people suffered as their greatest weapons are human shields. The West Bank has fared better, partly because they have been able to con the West into billions of dollars, but Palestinians living under the Palestinian Authority still have not been able to vote in years.