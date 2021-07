RoboCop: Rogue City is a new first-person shooter coming to PC and consoles in 2023. Publisher Nacon announced the surprising game during its July 6 showcase. The reveal trailer opens with what I'm assuming is a drone's-eye view of Detroit, a city so crime-infested that hoodlums and ne'er do wells have apparently made off with the damn ground, leaving only a foggy abyss like we're back in Neversoft's Spider-Man. As our narrator asks "Who, or what, will send these crooks on the run and restore peace to all citizens once and for all?" buildings begin to sprout from the abyss like so many concrete stalks of corn. Little-known game development fact: you've got to plant your building assets three to four months in advance and water them regularly.