Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

DEA Takes a Small Step in The Right Direction By Permitting “Methadone Vans”

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1ZsM_0arZrhMV00
Dr. Jeffrey Singer. Photo: Cato Institute

Last week the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a new rule that permits mobile methadone clinics to operate at the end of this month. A ban on such “methadone vans” was imposed by the DEA in 2007.

As I explained here, methadone has been known since the 1960s to be an effective treatment for substance use disorder. In recent decades the Schedule 3 opioid buprenorphine, usually formulated to contain the overdose antidote naloxone and given sublingually (commonly known as Suboxone), has taken a position alongside methadone as an effective form of what is called Medication Assisted Treatment for addiction. Harvard addiction specialist and researcher Sarah Wakeman and her team reported last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association that MAT using either methadone or buprenorphine is the only approach to addiction that is associated with “reduced overdose and opioid‐​related morbidity compared with opioid antagonist therapy [naltrexone], inpatient treatment, or intensive outpatient behavioral interventions and may be used as first‐​line treatments for opioid use disorder.”

Even though doctors in Canada, the U.K. and Australia have been prescribing methadone to their clinic patients for them to take home and use as directed since the late 1960s, the DEA places very severe restrictions on methadone treatment, regulating and licensing stationary clinics called Narcotics Treatment Programs (NTPs). Under DEA rules, patients must make daily visits to the NTPs and take their methadone in the presence of designated NTP staff. These onerous requirements hinder patient compliance and reduce access to treatment. In some cases, patients are expected to travel several miles every day to receive their dose of methadone.

The DEA temporarily relaxed some of these regulations for the duration of the COVID public health emergency, allowing “stable” patients a 28‐​day take‐​home supply of methadone—a tacit admission that the in‐​person medication requirement is counterproductive. Research published earlier this year showed no evidence of increased methadone diversion to the black market as a result of the relaxed rules.

Under the new DEA rule, stationary “bricks and mortar” methadone clinics can operate mobile units once the units receive DEA approval. This will extend the reach of the methadone clinics, bringing them to people who would otherwise have to repeatedly travel long distances to receive treatment. The vans are not allowed to travel outside of the state in which their home base is licensed to operate. The rule also comes with strict requirements on the storage, administration, and documentation of methadone by the mobile units.

The new rule is a small step in the right direction. But a better move would be to allow health care practitioners to prescribe methadone to patients to take home, as was allowed during the public health emergency and is permitted when buprenorphine is used for MAT. A Boston‐​area pilot program in which primary care practitioners prescribed take‐​home methadone, reported in the New England Journal of Medicinein 2018, proved successful. Last year the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine urged policymakers to allow primary care practitioners to prescribe take‐​home methadone to patients in their clinics.

Recent evidence that members of Congress as well as the Biden Administration are gaining a newfound respect for harm reduction strategies might mean there’s an opportunity to build on the new DEA rule and take it the further distance it needs to go.

#Reprinted with permission. The original article on the Cato website can be read here.

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

906
Followers
385
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Opioid Use Disorder#Methadone#Naloxone#Vans#Dea#Suboxone#Harvard#Ntp#Covid#The New England Journal#Medicine#Congress#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas Stateruralradio.com

Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant

(NEW YORK) — A major Texas hospital system has reported its first case of the lambda COVID-19 variant, as the state reels from the rampant delta variant. Houston Methodist Hospital, which operates eight hospitals in its network, said the first lambda case was confirmed Monday. The lambda variant was first...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
HealthPhramalive.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Falls into FDA Limbo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has written a letter to biopharmaceutical firm Ardelyx Inc. citing “deficiencies” found in its evaluation of the latter’s new drug to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD). In the letter dated July 13, 2021, the regulatory body said that it found an issue with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy