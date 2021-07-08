Supreme Court punts, again, on major religious liberty case

Florist Barronelle Stutzman and Robert Ingersoll have shared many details from the 2013 conversation that changed their lives and, perhaps, trends in First Amendment law. For nine years, Ingersoll was a loyal customer at Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, Washington. His purchases included special work Stutzman did for Valentine’s Day and for Ingersoll’s anniversaries with his partner, Curt Freed. Then, a year after the state legalized same-sex marriages, Ingersoll asked Stutzman to design the flower arrangements for his wedding.