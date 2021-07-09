Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Park Board resurrects $43 million plan to reconfigure Hiawatha Golf Course

By Susan Du
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minneapolis Park Board will again try to pass a plan to revamp the 18-hole Hiawatha Golf Course into a nine-hole course. The transformation would ostensibly reduce the need for the board to pump enormous amounts of groundwater from the constantly flooding grounds, but it would also fundamentally change a historically significant facility where Black golfers have played for generations.

