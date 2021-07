The need for practical yet sustainable products has become apparent with mounting concerns over the pollution and climate change crisis. Echo Logic Good is making it easier for consumers to opt for sustainability with the launch of its reusable kitchen towels made from an eye-catching floral flannel fabric. The durable fabric is machine washable and can be used for kitchen spills, cleaning counters, and window washing. These "unpaper towels" (as they are often referred to) are a great option for individuals looking to reduce their ecological footprint with re-usable products.