Preschool Video Games
LeapLand Adventures is one of the newest toys from LeapFrog's latest collection of learning toys and it helps parents bring curriculum-based content into the home to support developing young minds. The plug-and-play video game toy for preschoolers ages three and up is designed to be played with the TV using a wireless controller and HDMI game stick. Unlike some games that are complicated to set up, this one needs no web connection, downloads or accounts to get started.www.trendhunter.com
