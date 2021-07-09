Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Preschool Video Games

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeapLand Adventures is one of the newest toys from LeapFrog's latest collection of learning toys and it helps parents bring curriculum-based content into the home to support developing young minds. The plug-and-play video game toy for preschoolers ages three and up is designed to be played with the TV using a wireless controller and HDMI game stick. Unlike some games that are complicated to set up, this one needs no web connection, downloads or accounts to get started.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschoolers#Toys#Preschool Video Games#Leapland Adventures#Leapfrog#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

ShapeBuilder Preschool Puzzles

Sure, putting together puzzles is a fun activity for kids, but it also encourages the development of a variety of skills such as fine motor skills and cognitive thinking. Keep in mind that this app has been specifically built with kids in mind so there are no menus filled with options that they need to navigate. They can simply launch the app and start having fun. Each puzzle features entertaining sound effects, which helps to keep their attention.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Review (PS4)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a tongue twister for sure but what else is it? An RPG? A turn-based tactics game? A bad parody? A collection of cheap shots aimed at the most iconic fantasy novels and best-known characters from other video games? Actually, the game is a bit of everything, but while it tries to be a jack of all trades it misses to achieve anything meaningful or truly memorable.
Video GamesGotGame

Preview | In Sound Mind

With rumors circulating about new Silent Hill titles, fans are clamoring for more high quality psychological horror games. Bloober Team is one of the developers among those rumors, having plenty of experience with titles like Layers of Fear and The Medium. While these rumors still haven’t been confirmed, more original titles tend to be popping up under the radar now. Take In Sound Mind, a new first-person horror title from We Create Stuff, blending puzzles, exploration and even a bit of action to play with your senses. The game is due to be out this September, and a demo is available to try out on Steam. We got a chance to play a newer build of the game, going further into the story and taking advantage of quality updates.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Character-Themed Smartwatches

The TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition is a new model of the namesake smartwatch that will offer avid video game fans with a way to incorporate a themed accessory into their collection. The smartwatch is paired with a Mario-themed strap and case, and boasts a series of...
YogaTrendHunter.com

Summer Outdoor Workout Apps

After a year spent cooped up indoors, there is definitely an increased appreciation for time spent outdoors and Pelton's Summer Pass will help users reap the benefits of outdoor workouts. The pass offers 10 different fitness disciplines, such as strength, outdoor running, meditation, yoga, and more. Members can filter the live classes by type, music, length, and instructor.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Bed-Hybrid Bicycles

This adventure bike, called the Cercle, is designed for adventures on the road as an eco-friendly alternative to driving a car. The Cercle is a transformable bicycle and the brainchild of Bernhard Sobotta. Minimalist at its core, the transformable bike was conceived when Sobotta tried to combine a hammock with a bike frame. To do so, a fold-out aluminum day bed frame and a bike frame were combined to create the Cercle.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Video Game Radio

I really like the way the app is laid-out so you can find the tunes you remember. The channels are actually just the gaming console/platform. If there was a particular game you used to love playing and you still remember that music, simply pick its platform name to tune into that station and hopefully hear the song.
Animalsnotimeforflashcards.com

Shark Math Game for Preschool

If you grew up in the 80s like I did, you are probably as obsessed and afraid of sharks as I am too. Thank you, JAWS, for that. I love learning about sharks with my students because they are fascinating animals and use sharks for fun learning activities like this shark math game. This math activity is easy to make harder or easier depending on the student or adapt to a whole group lesson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy