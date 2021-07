Here we are again, just like Saigon; now it is Kabul. Wonder if there are Pentagon Papers to the outcome in Afganistan as in Vietnam. Our military industrial complex needs these endless wars to test the weapons and verify the results. It is too bad our sons and daughters suffer the brunt of the exercise. Now the Complex can sell, and verify, the weapons that have been deployed in country. Yeah: I am pissed . As in the French with ‘Dien Ben Fou’ and Vietnam, we were warned not to enter or engage in Afghanistan. Alexander the Great side toured into a beautiful land and was thoroughly whipped,as the scribes write, turned tail and fled to peaceful India.