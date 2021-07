The business models of many app stores have come under fire in the past year or so, escalating with Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple. At the heart of the matter is how platform owners are using their position to implement mechanisms and policies that force developers to give up as much as 30% of their profits. To be more specific, even small in-app purchases are required to go through Apple’s or Google’s billing systems, which means giving them a cut of the revenue, but Google is now postponing the strict enforcement of that policy until next year.