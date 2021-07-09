Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Supermarket Shopping Toys

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the newest toys from LeapFrog is the Count-Along Basket & Scanner, which lets little ones pretend to grocery shop and improve their counting skills in the process. The all-in-one grocery basket, shopping cart and an interactive food scanner toy talks and recognizes food play pieces. Geared towards kids...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Toys#New Toy#Leapfrgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Music
Related
ShoppingWTHR

Back to school shopping hacks with the Queen of Free

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools will be back in session in less than a month. But before your kids come home with that supply list, you can get ahead of the game for back-to-school shopping with some help from Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free. Cherie shared her back-to-school shopping hacks...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Vintage toy shop arrives in Estacada

Toys in the Attic opened on Southwest Second Avenue, offers collectibles, records and art. Upon stepping into one of Estacada's newest stores, you can spot memorabilia from movies like "Animal House" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street," a collection of vinyl records, and figurines from animated shows like "Gumby," "The Simpsons" and "Rick and Morty."
Encampment, WYsaratogasun.com

Toys on display

The Platte Valley Arts Council will be holding the fourth annual Toy Tractor Display Show and Competition on September 11 as part of Encampment’s Copper Days Festival according to a press release from the local organization. The show will be held at the Encampment Lions Club Arena from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday. There is no cost to see the toy displays or to enter the competition. Winners will be announced during the Community Dance at 7 pm.
ShoppingWREG

The best ride-on toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Learning to control a ride-on toy can be an exhilarating adventure for a child. However, the benefits go far beyond mere fun. When using a ride-on toy, a child learns the fundamentals of balance and coordination while developing gross motor...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Crate-Style Building Toys

Scaffer is a new toy from Sawdust & Rainbows that is made from precisely cut birch plywood that has cut-out pieces that interlock. The STEAM toy for kids provides a fully safety-tested system that offers the freedom to build without the need for special tools or fasteners. Thanks to the...
Small Businesswmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie - Sassanova Boutique, Shananigans Toy Shop, Belle Patri

Each week, WMAR-2 News meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights local small businesses during Shop Small with Stevie. Shop Sassanova Boutique for amazing women's clothing and accessories! With three locations, curbside pickup, online ordering, and private appointments, it's so easy to find something you'll love. Family game night? Check out Shananigan's Toy...
ShoppingTrendHunter.com

Ultra-Detailed Superhero Toys

Alongside the airing of the Marvel show WandaVision on Disney+, collectible company Sideshow launched The Vision Sixth Scale Figure to bring the show's powerful antagonist to life in high-definition. The action figure's premium white finish is a new take on the classic Vision's iconic red, gold, and gunmetal grey suit. Created by Hot Toys, the ultra-detailed replica of The Vision has over 30 points of articulation, allowing the toy to be configured for play or display.
Shoppingadafruit.com

Wearable Kendama Toy

Sometimes when things get a little overwhelming you got to take a break and have fun. Linrui Mei did just this with this wearable Kendama Toy on vimeo:. Office Celebration Collection – Transform your overwork into playtime.
ScienceRoad & Track

Shop R&T Crew's Latest Summer Bundle Today

Are you hungry yet? We've paired our favorite products from the latest R&T Crew box , our signature "Have a Slice Day" food truck tee and fun Fly Pie pizza disc, for a delicious "Pizza Pack." Check it out here! Your kiddo will be sure to eat it up this summer.
Shoppingparenting.com

16 Backpacks We Found at Walmart to Thrill Every Type of Kid

Your kids will be looking forward to class once they get their hands on these. Watch a parade of children marching in or out of their school on any given day and you will notice this: Kids’ backpacks say so much about them. They are like adult women and our bags, only backpacks are so much bigger, so they can’t help but make a statement. And if your kid needs a new bag before going back to school this year, you can help them make a statement they’re excited about with the vast selection available at Walmart.
AnimalsTrendHunter.com

Makeover Plush Pets

Moose Toys' Scruff-a-Luv Cutie Cuts are interactive plush pet animals that can be given complete salon makeovers with kid-safe tools that look and work like real clippers. The plush toys start out with messy, matted coats that need a lot of love and attention but kids can take on the role of a dog groomer and transform their plush companion into a brand-new pet by shampooing, drying and grooming, as well as adding the finishing touches with accessories.
ShoppingNBC News

7 best adult lunch boxes of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. As you prepare for...
LifestyleArkansas Online

Tools & Toys: Bondic and DooLoop

What's to love: It's a liquid plastic that can be used to repair and bond various substances but doesn't harden until a UV light is applied. What does it do: The company explains that Bondic is basically liquid molecules or pre-plastic in liquid format. When exposed to the included UV light the molecules connect and become hard plastic. The Bondic can be applied in layers to build up cracks and gaps and bonds to plastics, ceramics, glass, metal, textiles and wood. Once hardened, the plastic can be sanded and painted. The website notaglue.com has frequently asked questions about the ways Bondic can be used. The Bondic Trial Pack sells for $19.99 and comes with the two cartridges, the LED UV light and a shaping tool.
Shoppingabc27.com

The best counting and math toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you looking for new ways to help your kids develop their math skills? Rather than inundating them with more workbooks or worksheets, invest in counting and math toys. Math can be fun, especially when kids get to flex their...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Complimentary Sand Toy Promotions

This Baskin-Robbins National Ice Cream Day offer is being launched by the ice cream brand in celebration of the namesake holiday that's taking place on July 18, 2021 to offer young patrons with a toy to enjoy. The promotion will provide patrons with free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in either...
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Frozen Lemonade Bars

On a sweltering summer day, nothing is more satisfying than a refreshing treat to help you cool down from the heat. And frozen snacks are an iconic summer staple. Frozen bars are heavenly goodness during the hottest months of the year, and can be plant-based, gluten-free, and sugar-free, if you want them to be. While kids love frozen bars after a sweaty afternoon full of outdoor activities, adults can also enjoy these tasty treats at a picnic in the park or lounging by the pool. The best part is, these refreshing snacks are super easy to make at home, and there's a large variety of options to choose between. Whether you are craving chocolate, fruit, or even something boozy (yes, booze pops are a thing), there are some easy summer ice pops you can whip up yourself.
Grocery & Supermaketsouthernthing.com

Things we say at Walmart

Walmart isn't just a place to shop. It's an experience. After all, is there any other place where we can buy fried chicken, get our tires aligned, have an eye test and have an unscheduled high school reunion? The answer to this is no. Definitely no. And even though every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy