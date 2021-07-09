Supermarket Shopping Toys

Your kids will be looking forward to class once they get their hands on these. Watch a parade of children marching in or out of their school on any given day and you will notice this: Kids’ backpacks say so much about them. They are like adult women and our bags, only backpacks are so much bigger, so they can’t help but make a statement. And if your kid needs a new bag before going back to school this year, you can help them make a statement they’re excited about with the vast selection available at Walmart.