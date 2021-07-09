Cancel
Louisiana State

Delta variant prompting concerns as Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise for third week

Leesville Daily Leader
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rising spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Louisiana and other states is prompting concerns from the Louisiana Department of Health as vaccinations continue to lag. “As of today, 52% of all new cases of COVID in the country are due to the Delta variant,” Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said. “That percentage is higher in our region of the country where 59% of new cases of COVID are due to the Delta variant.”

www.leesvilledailyleader.com

Comments / 0

