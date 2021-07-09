7 Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 Stars Whose Returns I'm Most Pumped For

We don’t have to give you a huge reason to be excited about The Bachelorette episode 8 — after all, Katie Thurston’s hometown dates are here!. The first thing that you should know entering the episode is simply this: The structure of these dates will be similar to what we saw with Tayshia Adams and Matt James. Because of the virus, there won’t be a lot of traveling to various locations. Instead, you’re going to see some of the guys’ families head down to New Mexico to spend time with them and meet Katie. The stress is probably going to be through the roof for all parties involved.