Pennington County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 649 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Badlands National Park, or 43 miles southwest of Philip, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Kyle, Potato Creek, Kyle North Route Housing, southern Badlands National Park and northwestern Pine Ridge Reservation. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

