Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MUHLENBERG AND NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and lightning are still possible with these thunderstorms.