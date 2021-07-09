Cancel
Christian County, KY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Muhlenberg by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MUHLENBERG AND NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and lightning are still possible with these thunderstorms.

alerts.weather.gov

