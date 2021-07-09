Cancel
Jackson County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 702 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Kyle North Route Housing, or 35 miles northwest of Martin, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kyle, Potato Creek, Kyle North Route Housing, southern Badlands National Park and northwestern Pine Ridge Reservation. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

