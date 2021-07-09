Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 604 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Queen Valley, or 8 miles southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Magma, San Tan Valley, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Kings Ranch and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. * This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 201 and 224. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 136 and 150. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH