Virginia Beach, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Virginia Beach THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CURRITUCK AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

