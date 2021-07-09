Severe Weather Statement issued for Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Currituck THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CURRITUCK AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
