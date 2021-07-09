Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bowman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0