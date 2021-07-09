Cancel
Adams County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bowman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Adams County, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Adams, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
