Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: McHenry The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McHenry County in north central North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Karlsruhe, or 30 miles northwest of Harvey, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Drake around 655 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Balfour, George Lake, Kief and Bergen. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH