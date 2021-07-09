Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; Stark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUNN...EAST CENTRAL BILLINGS AND NORTHWESTERN STARK COUNTIES At 704 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of South Heart, or 11 miles northwest of Dickinson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Fairfield, Hirschville and New Hradec. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH