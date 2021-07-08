Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

FCC to mull cellphone blocking options for state prisons

By MEG KINNARD
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY8eb_0arZpQEc00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Federal regulators are considering allowing state prisons across the country more technological options to combat contraband cellphones, which prison officials have long said represent the greatest security threat behind bars.

The Federal Communications Commission plans Tuesday to discuss “taking steps to combat contraband wireless devices in correctional facilities,” according to an online meeting agenda that was first reported by The Associated Press.

The commission is not expected to address out-and-out cell signal jamming, something corrections officials say would help them render contraband phones useless to inmates, who use the devices for unfettered, unmonitored communication.

Instead, the mechanism being mulled by regulators would allow officials to use technology at state prisons to identify specific contraband phones being used by inmates, then send that information to cell carriers, who could shut the signals down.

That's a step that South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says is in the right direction — although shy of the out-and-out cellphone jamming he's called for. Stirling for years has spoken out on the dangers posed by the devices smuggled into institutions by the thousands,

“I’m encouraged that the commissioners are voting on this very important public safety rule," Stirling told AP on Thursday. “If it passes, I believe this has the potential to make our prisons, our states and our country safer.”

Stirling has been at the forefront of an effort by corrections directors across the country to call for the ability to use more technology to crack down on contraband cellphones, thousands of which are confiscated in prisons every year, smuggled inside hollowed-out footballs, whisked in by corrupt employees and sometimes even dropped by drone.

He and other state prisons directors have advocated for the ability to jam the signals entirely, therefore rendering the illicit phones useless, but that's not allowed under current federal law.

CTIA, a wireless industry group, opposes jamming, saying it could thwart legal calls. But, according to a 2020 FCC document, CTIA "recently reported to the Commission that it has been working successfully, along with its members companies" on "ceasing service to contraband devices pursuant to court orders they have obtained."

There's been other evolution on the issue. In 2008 and again in 2019, South Carolina got federal permission to conduct jamming tests at two maximum-security prisons.

In 2017, Stirling testified at a FCC hearing in Washington alongside Robert Johnson, a former South Carolina corrections officer nearly killed in 2010 in a hit orchestrated by an inmate using an illegal phone. A year later, seven South Carolina inmates died in the deadliest U.S. prison riot in years, a gang fight officials said began over territory and contraband including cellphones.

Congress has mulled jamming legislation, but no bills have been signed into law.

The FCC has shown willingness to work on eradicating prison cellphones, holding a field hearing in South Carolina and hosting meetings with members of Congress, prisons officials and stakeholders from the wireless industry.

On Thursday, Stirling praised leadership for the progress, so far.

"Interim Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel should be commended for bringing this rule to a vote,” he said.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Robert Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cellphones#Columbia#The Associated Press#Ap#Ctia#Congress#Interim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FCC
Related
Washington Stateauburn-reporter.com

With fewer inmates, state prepares to close prison units

OLYMPIA — State corrections officials are beginning this month to consolidate partially filled housing units at the Washington State Reformatory in Monroe as part of a plan to deal with thousands of empty beds in correctional facilities statewide. By mid-August, housing units at seven prisons, including two minimum security units...
PoliticsEnid News and Eagle

FCC order may help curb contraband phone use in prisons

The Federal Communications Commission is giving state corrections departments more authority to combat contraband cellphones, which Oklahoma prisoners often use to coordinate gang attacks and other illicit activity. In an 88-page report released Tuesday, the regulatory agency said it plans to work with prison officials to deploy contraband tracking systems...
Alabama StateNewsTimes

Alabama asks feds if COVID funds can be used for prisons

Alabama is asking federal officials whether COVID-19 recovery funds can be used to improve state prisons with “better, enhanced, and/or extended infrastructure." The Montgomery Advertise r reports that Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department asking the question. Dunn framed the request as enhancing health care and programming for inmates. Lawmakers have previously said they want to know if pandemic recovery funds can be used for prison construction and renovations. The question arose after Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons fell apart because of financing concerns.
New York City, NYDaily Star

State offers incentives for prisoners to get vaccinated

To boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate in New York prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is offering incentives to incarcerated individuals. Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci issued a memo to New York’s 32,136 incarcerated individuals announcing the creation of the incentive program. Five vaccinated inmates from each of the 50 state prisons will be randomly selected to receive a care package. The care package will include “the most popular food items sold” and won’t exceed a $75 value, according to the memo.
Wisconsin Statemadison

Visitations now come with an optional side of vaccinations at 6 Wisconsin prisons

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at six prisons after resuming in-person visits at the start of July. Free vaccinations began July 6, the same day in-person visitation resumed. Two visitors accepted the vaccine in the first week, Anna Neal, DOC spokesperson said. Vaccines are administered before or after visits and do not cut into visitation time.
Public Healthcwbradio.com

Department of Corrections Resumes in Person Visits at State Prisons

(Bill Wise, WRN) The Department of Corrections reports in-person visits have resumed at state prisons. They had been stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. Corrections officials say the change was made because COVID-19 infections are now trending downward in Wisconsin. There are no active positive cases of the virus in any...
Norfolk, MAWWLP 22News

Moratorium bill could block women’s prison in Norfolk

BOSTON (SHNS) – Recounting stories of trauma and suffering behind bars, dozens of formerly incarcerated Bay Staters, families of inmates and advocates urged lawmakers Tuesday to order a temporary halt on construction of new correctional facilities and redirect resources toward community-based alternatives. Any public agency in Massachusetts would be barred...
Weatherhawaiinewsnow.com

State seeking streamlined identification process for released prisoners

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest weather forecast from Hawaii News Now's severe...
Politicsprecinctreporter.com

State Bill to End “Slavery” in Prisons Advances

April Grayson, a policy associate for the Young Women’s Freedom Center and a formerly incarcerated Black woman who spent 17 years behind bars, said she can’t wait to see the day when the language in Article 1, Section 6 of California’s Constitution is off the books. It says, “There shall...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Adams County, COcoloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds Adams County judge violated Sixth Amendment with sentencing

An Adams County judge violated a man's constitutional rights when he departed from established legal principles during sentencing, the Court of Appeals determined on Thursday. The case implicated the U.S. Supreme Court's 2004 decision in Blakely v. Washington, in which a majority of justices found that trial courts infringe on a defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial when they impose a sentence that exceeds the standard range — even if that range is lower than the maximum allowed under the law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy