WWE To Report Their Q2 2021 Financial Results Later This Month

Charles Schwab reported mixed results for the second quarter as net income was up significantly from the year-over-year figures but down slightly from the first quarter. The Westlake, Texas-headquartered financial services company reported $1.3 billion in net income for the second quarter on revenue of $4.5 billion, helped along by the country’s returning normalcy, the ascent of equity markets and the brokerage firm’s acquisition of TD Ameritrade.