Similar Rates of Dying for HIV-Positive and HIV-Negative People

By Alex Cooper
hivplusmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found Americans who live with HIV have similar life spans to those living without the virus. "In the early days of the AIDS pandemic, getting a diagnosis with AIDS was incredibly bad news and the prognosis for survival was really poor, and that's not true today," Jessie Edwards, lead author of the study and a research assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told HealthDay News.

