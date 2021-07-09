Historical Group OKs Mix Of Materials For Church Repairs
The Sandwich Historical Commission has approved the use of a mix of materials to repair parts of the exterior of First Church of Christ in Sandwich. Specifically, the commission agreed that PVC can be used on the upper belfry and louvers and the column capitals can be made of a polymer cast from one of the original hand-carved capitals. However, wood must be used on the main structure, the commission members said.www.capenews.net
Comments / 0