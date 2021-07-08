Cancel
Mia Yim Comments On A Possible Faction With Bayley & Dakota Kai

By Ryan Clark
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan recently took to Twitter and suggested that Mia Yim team up with Bayley and Dakota Kai to form a faction. Yim hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the end of last year, when she lost a match to Nikki Cross on the December 28th, 2020 episode of WWE Main Event.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Mia Yim
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faction#Television#Combat
