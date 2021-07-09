Should they stay or should they go? Local MLB draft hopefuls with college scholarships want to know.
Hillcrest pitcher Ryan Prager moved into Texas A&M about a week ago and started his first college classes on Tuesday. By next week, his college baseball career could be over. Prager, a first-team all-area pitcher this year who averaged more than two strikeouts per inning, enters this weekend with his life in limbo. The annual Major League Baseball Draft starts Sunday in Denver, and Prager — like Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar, a potential top-five pick, and other Dallas-area stars — will be watching and listening to the three-day with great anticipation, knowing their lives are about to change, one way or the other.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0