John Cena’s return to WWE at Money in Bank gives the company a chance for everything it needs right now – if done right. Cena, who was last seen on WWE programming at a fanless WrestleMania 36 last April, confronted Universal champion Roman Reigns after the Tribal Chief defeated Edge in the main event of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday night. The fans delivered an all-timer of a pop when the 16-time world champion’s music hit — adding another one to Cena’s collection. Reigns just stared at Cena with a look of total disgust and a feeling of how dare he steal my spotlight.