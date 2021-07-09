rusty red hues + marmoreal stone complete sculptural 'cocoon room' within lisbon restaurant
Lisbon-based studio spacegram, was commissioned by the owners of ‘nómada chiado’ restaurant in lisbon, to design an experiential and uniquely immersive space. their brief involved the transformation of a barren, vault-like interior characterized by domed structures into an enveloping, warm and sophisticated dining atmosphere. the architects sought to generate three distinct yet complementary spaces through material articulation, textural richness, and bold sculptural landmarks.www.designboom.com
