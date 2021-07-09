Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

rusty red hues + marmoreal stone complete sculptural 'cocoon room' within lisbon restaurant

designboom.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisbon-based studio spacegram, was commissioned by the owners of ‘nómada chiado’ restaurant in lisbon, to design an experiential and uniquely immersive space. their brief involved the transformation of a barren, vault-like interior characterized by domed structures into an enveloping, warm and sophisticated dining atmosphere. the architects sought to generate three distinct yet complementary spaces through material articulation, textural richness, and bold sculptural landmarks.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisbon#Reds#Cocoon#The Room#Rusty Red Hues#Japanese#Sunset#Mtwoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Interior Designnewdecortrends.com

New Living Room Interior Design Ideas 2022-2023

There are important trends and ideas in interior design that make our life better, more convenient and easier. Interior design trends are not just about the latest shades or interior items, they are a reflection of culture, modern lifestyles and our dreams. The interior of the living room in our...
Clarkesville, GAPosted by
Domino

This Georgia Cabin’s Steel-and-Glass–Lined Porch Is a Reminder to Unplug

The first time Atlanta-based designer Dana Lynch toured her Clarkesville, Georgia, cabin, she was able to look past the burgundy-orange logs, clunky chinking, and unavoidable “ax murderer movie” vibes. She turned to her husband and said, “We need a bleep load of black paint on the outside and a bleep load of white paint on the inside.” But what began as a cosmetics-based renovation quickly escalated into a seven-month-long overhaul that involved moving walls downstairs, installing an HVAC, and popping the roof off so they could add dormers upstairs. Only then could they really unplug. “I was thrilled,” says Lynch. “I actually lied to the kids for the first little bit, saying there was no WiFi.”
Interior Designazbigmedia.com

New trends in living room sets

This has been a tough year with a lot of projects—interior design and otherwise—put on hold. As businesses reopen and movement begins to shift back from isolation toward socialization, many people are reconsidering how their interior spaces make them feel. Now, while trend predictions are less stable than in previous years, there are certain design elements that make sense that will be on the rise in the coming months.
Interior Designtheapopkavoice.com

The Top 4 Solutions for Completely Soundproofing a Room

There are rooms in your house that you’d like to just soundproof. This can be for various reasons, though frequently revolves around privacy. That’s where you need the right soundproofing solutions for that particular room. There are several solutions that you can utilize for soundproofing, but not all are an...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

kazuyo sejima's curved water pavilion flows through tokyo's hama-rikyu gardens

Kazuyo sejima has designed ‘suimei’, a curved water pavilion that flows smoothly through tokyo’s hama-rikyu gardens. the surface of the water in the sinuous waterways reflects the sky and the surrounding landscape, moving slowly between the gardens’ rich vegetation. the structure is part of pavilion tokyo 2021, a project that has invited eight japanese architects and artists, including sou fujimoto, junya ishigami, and yayoi kusama, to design a series of temporary pavilions to coincide with the tokyo olympic games.
Restaurantsdesignboom.com

graffiti fonts + neon signs characterize studiomateriality's 'surfer maya' restaurant in greece

Athens-based studiomateriality introduces ‘surfer maya’, a fast-casual restaurant in thessaloniki, greece. concept-wise, the team sought to create a classic american diner look and feel, applying tints of yellow, blue, bubble-pink, and red to add a refreshing and modern touch. graffiti writing finishes the glazed surfaces of the interior as well as a big part of the façade, inviting passersby to get in.
Restaurantsdesignboom.com

a matrix of cross arches stimulates curiosity within MARS studio's restaurant in china

Amid the bustling retail neighborhood of taikoo li sanlitun, china, ‘SOMESOME bar and restaurant‘ by MARS studio takes shape as an urban retreat. in an attempt to generate a modern yet classic dining experience, the concept became a fusion of collectiveness and intimacy within the spectrum from open, to semi-enclosed, and completely private spaces. inside, the dining areas are subdivided, compartmentalized, and segmented into ‘cocoons’, each centered on just one or a small group of tables.
Home & GardenBrit + Co

18 Gorgeous Wall Mirrors That Will Create A Statement In Your Home

A hallmark of interior design 101 that adding mirrors to a space helps reflect light and make an entire room feel bigger and brighter. But the pieces aren't pure function for an outfit check and selfie before you head out the door — they can also be a major decorative moment. Lately, organic shapes and frames, as well as dramatic sizes and layering techniques, have become quite the trend in home design. Arranging the right reflective surface is like hanging a piece of art in your home (although it doesn't always have to cost as much). Squiggly cuts and pastel colors are the new art of choice for modern homes, but clean, contrasting lines and curved shapes are still a popular choice amongst more traditional decor. Find a new statement mirror to suit your home's style from our range of picks, below.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

designboom visits michele de lucchi's AMDL circle studio in milan

Located on a quiet street in milan, the first thing you notice before ringing the doorbell of michele de lucchi’s studio AMDL circle is graffiti in front of the street that reads ‘di vita…’ (of life…). I photographed it, took a deep breath and entered the studio. my first impression encompassed a warm feeling. it could’ve been because of the dim lighting, the museum-like atmosphere, or the comforting smell of wood. either way, I was stepping into the sacred space of one of the people I admire the most — italian master michele de lucchi.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

tham & videgård unveils winning competition entry for military building in stockholm

Tham & videgård arkitekter unveils its winning competition entry for the design of stockholm’s expanding military academy at karlberg castle. in the development of the new cadet mess building, the team looks to the historic context and the nearby 17th century park. the final design takes shape as a freestanding volume shaped by four softly curved façades of high columns. overall, the project is defined by its interplay of space-making arcs, its façades’s horizontality, and its columns’ verticality. the rhythmic colonnade encloses both exterior and interior rooms in a balance of mass and void, light and shadow.
Museumsdesignboom.com

glenstone museum to add new building dedicated to single new work by richard serra

Glenstone museum unveils the first images of its newest building, designed in collaboration with thomas phifer and specially conceived to house a work by richard serra. the building will mark an addition to the overall collection of austere and minimal pavilions, sited in maryland and all realized by thomas phifer and partners. planned as a 4,000-square-foot concrete building, the addition is commissioned to house a single, large-scale sculpture that is one of the most recent works of the 82-year old artist. for more than fifty years, american artist richard serra has used abstract forms to consider the dynamic between material and the space shared by viewer and artwork. see our previous coverage of the museum’s 2018 opening here.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

hybrid living prototype unveils multiple-in-one space in taiwanese residence

‘one / split house’ by air studio is an interior renovation for a photographer’s residence in taiwan, serving as a hybrid living prototype that responds to an emerging lifestyle. coexisting both shared yet individual spaces, the unconventional layout of the dwelling provides a new interpretation and perception of a living domain. furthermore, a pure material palette dominates the interior adding a minimalistic aesthetic.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

SAOTA's 'la reserve' hotel resort winds around baobab trees in dakar, senegal

Designed by SAOTA, ‘la reserve’ is a proposed hotel resort that takes inspiration from its site in the outskirts of dakar, senegal. the masterplan, which is made up of a series of smaller buildings, is planned around existing baobab trees in an effort to establish a dynamic and poetic relationship between architecture and nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy