rusty red hues + marmoreal stone complete sculptural 'cocoon room' within lisbon restaurant

A hallmark of interior design 101 that adding mirrors to a space helps reflect light and make an entire room feel bigger and brighter. But the pieces aren't pure function for an outfit check and selfie before you head out the door — they can also be a major decorative moment. Lately, organic shapes and frames, as well as dramatic sizes and layering techniques, have become quite the trend in home design. Arranging the right reflective surface is like hanging a piece of art in your home (although it doesn't always have to cost as much). Squiggly cuts and pastel colors are the new art of choice for modern homes, but clean, contrasting lines and curved shapes are still a popular choice amongst more traditional decor. Find a new statement mirror to suit your home's style from our range of picks, below.