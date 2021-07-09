Cancel
Augusta County, VA

Augusta County looks to community for input with broadband survey

By Ben Craft
News-Virginian
 12 days ago

Augusta County is asking its residents to aid in the journey to expand broadband coverage, as they released a survey to receive input on July 1. The county’s survey will allow administrators to identify the areas with the least coverage and build a plan from there. Residents of Augusta County have until July 16 to fill out the anonymous survey, with physical copies being available at libraries and the government center.

