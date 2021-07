Pfizer plans next month to seek emergency approval for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine. It has been developing a booster treatment as a way to strengthen antibodies which fade over time and guard against new, highly contagious versions of Covid like the so-called “Delta variant.”Pending government approval, clinical studies could begin as soon as August, the company, along with its partner BioNtech, announced on Thursday.With the US having fallen short of his July 4 vaccination goals, Biden again urges Americans to get the vaccine, calling it “patriotic” and to protect others.The Delta variant is “more easily transmissible,...