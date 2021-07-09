Cancel
Olympic Flame Arrives In Tokyo After 'Heartbreaking' Fan Ban

By Kyoko HASEGAWA, Katie Forster
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday with just two weeks until the Games open, as athletes and fans mourned a "heartbreaking" decision to bar spectators from almost all venues over the virus. In a taste of what is to come for thousands of athletes who will compete at...

