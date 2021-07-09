Phoenix area breweries releasing special beers as Suns continue NBA title run

Devin Booker is not apologizing for his Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals run, not that he should be. The Suns have been viewed by some as a team that’s taken advantage of injuries to reach the Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis due to a groin injury in their first-round series. Phoenix won that series in six. The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Denver was playing the last few months without Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in April. Then they beat the Clippers in the conference finals in six games. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard the entire series because he had a knee injury.
