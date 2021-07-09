Cancel
Phoenix area breweries releasing special beers as Suns continue NBA title run

fox10phoenix.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 'Suds In 4' to 'Rally Beer,' Valley breweries are doing what they can to give meaning to the taste of victory, as the Phoenix Suns continue with their run in the NBA Finals. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals referees under attack by NBA Twitter for handling of Suns-Bucks

NBA Twitter were not pleased with the performance of the referees during the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals is officially two games in, and to the shock of no one, the referees are in the spotlight. In Game 1 this past Tuesday, the officials were criticized for being a bit too active during the contest. Would the trend continue in Game 2?
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James in attendance for Game 5 to show support for Suns star and close friend Chris Paul

LeBron James attends the NBA Finals almost every year. He just does it as a player. This is only the second Finals series since 2011 that James hasn't participated in on the court, but with his close friend Chris Paul playing for the Phoenix Suns, he decided to take in the action from courtside for Game 5. As he explained on camera, Paul attended his first trip to the Finals in 2007, so now he's returning the favor.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Devin Booker not apologizing for Suns’ NBA Finals run

Devin Booker is not apologizing for his Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals run, not that he should be. The Suns have been viewed by some as a team that’s taken advantage of injuries to reach the Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis due to a groin injury in their first-round series. Phoenix won that series in six. The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Denver was playing the last few months without Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in April. Then they beat the Clippers in the conference finals in six games. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard the entire series because he had a knee injury.

