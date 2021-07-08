Cancel
Moneta, VA

Moneta law firm sues state officials on behalf of NASCAR legend Sadler

Smith Mountain Eagle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Bill Stanley and the law firm of The Stanley Law Group, PLLC, located in Moneta, filed a lawsuit against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) on behalf of Virginia NASCAR legend Hermie Sadler to declare the ban on skill games in Virginia as unconstitutional and in violation of the rights of small business owners throughout the commonwealth.

