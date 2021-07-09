Cancel
Charleston, WV

Attention Artists: Dept. of Arts, Culture and History still seeking entries for the 2021 W.Va. Juried Exhibition

By News Release
mybuckhannon.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is still seeking entries for its 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition. The show will be on display at the Culture Center in Charleston. Since 1979, the exhibition has celebrated the exceptional talents and creativity of Mountain State artists. Submissions for the exhibit in the form of digital images on CD or USB flash drive will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

