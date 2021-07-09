Cancel
Delta, AL

Delta variant worries doctors as local vaccination rate stays low

By Tim Lockette, Star Staff Writer, tlockette@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Raul Magadia doesn’t know for sure whether the two people on oxygen in Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward are sick with the Delta variant of the virus. But there are signs that are characteristic of the new COVID strain. The patients who come to the Anniston hospital now are sicker on arrival than the people who showed up a few weeks ago, Magadia said. And the time between their exposure to the virus and their hospital visit is a lot shorter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Regional Medical Center#Covid#Rmc#Adph
