Delta variant worries doctors as local vaccination rate stays low
Dr. Raul Magadia doesn’t know for sure whether the two people on oxygen in Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward are sick with the Delta variant of the virus. But there are signs that are characteristic of the new COVID strain. The patients who come to the Anniston hospital now are sicker on arrival than the people who showed up a few weeks ago, Magadia said. And the time between their exposure to the virus and their hospital visit is a lot shorter.www.annistonstar.com
