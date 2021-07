Changing the Windows Start Menu has always proven to be a controversial move, and no version has ever been universally accepted by users. From Windows XP dual-pane layout to Windows 8’s tablet-like Start Screen to Windows 10’s amalgamation of designs, users have always been split on whether the new Start Menu is better or worse than before. It seems that Windows 11 won’t be different, and, unfortunately, Microsoft has apparently removed the workaround that brings back the old Windows 10 style Start Menu for those who dislike the newest style.