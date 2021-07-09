Cancel
Odisha CM appeals for smooth conduct of Puri Ratha Yatra

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduction of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra this year with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release, CM reviewed the preparation for Lord Jagannath...

