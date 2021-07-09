Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N’Jeri Eaton

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton is joining Netflix as director of podcast programming, according to a spokesperson. She will be part of the company’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, former editor in chief of Allure who is joining the company this month. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran whose past stints include Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber hired by the company a year ago.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rube Goldberg
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Npr#Allure#Variety Eaton#Peabody Award#Itvs#Emerson College#Uc Berkeley#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
PBS
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Uber
News Break
Netflix
Related
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

Cision’s Gorkana US Interviewed Zennie Abraham About Zennie62blog.com At CES 2014

Cision-acquired Gorkana Group US, which “offers a more effective way for PR and marketing professionals to access customised media intelligence,” released a post-CES analysis of social media influencers at CES 2014, or International CES (or the dreaded name they hate, “Consumer Electronics Show”), and found that my blog, Zennie62.com, or Zennie62blog.com, was one of the most popular blogs – I think it came in at number two.
Los Angeles, CAMacRumors Forums

Apple Looking to Establish a Large Production Campus in Los Angeles for Apple TV+

Apple is looking to lease a large production campus in Los Angeles for Apple TV+, according to the Wall Street Journal. Apple apparently told real-estate development executives about its intention to lease a Los Angeles production campus, presumably for ‌Apple TV+‌. The production hub could exceed half a million square feet in size since it needs to provide enough space to produce multiple TV shows and movies.
Los Angeles, CAmactrast.com

Apple Searching for Large Production Facility for Apple TV+ Productions

Apple is in search of a large production campus in the Los Angeles area for Apple TV+, says a new report by the Wall Street Journal. Apple is said to have told real-estate developers that it is in search of a Los Angeles production campus. The production facilities could exceed half a million square feet in size, with enough space for the production of multiple TV shows and movies, likely for the Cupertino firm’s Apple TV+ streaming service.
Video GamesMacRumors Forums

Netflix to Take on Apple Arcade With Mobile Games for Subscribers

Netflix today confirmed that it is planning to expand on its TV movie offerings with a new gaming offering. During the company's second quarter earnings report (via CNET), Netflix said that gaming is "another new content category," similar to its expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV. Netflix plans...
BusinessPosted by
Ladders

Netflix fired 3 execs for criticizing peers on Slack

Three senior employees at Netflix were fired by the company after criticizing their co-workers over Slack, according to the company’s CEO, after a report claimed that the workers were let go for bad-mouthing their bosses. The Hollywood Reporter first reported that the streaming giant fired three senior marketing executives for...
Video GamesMining Journal

Video games coming to Netflix? Latest hiring offers a clue

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix has hired veteran video game executive Mike Verdu, signaling the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile field of entertainment. Verdu’s addition as Netflix’s vice president of game development, confirmed Thursday, comes as the company seeks to sustain the momentum it gathered...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

VOD? OTT? DTC? What Do The Alphabet Soup Of Streaming Acronyms Really Mean — In English?

VOD - Video On Demand. Very simply, it allows viewers to request video content at will. YouTube is an excellent example of a basic video on-demand system. The concept works in much the same way: the viewer requests the video content they want to see, but the provider includes an ad along with the content, usually in the form of commercials inserted in the content. Services like [Redbox] and Tubi both provide video on demand using this model.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
TV ShowsLeader-Telegram

Netflix expanding into games

Netflix, marking its first big move beyond TV shows and films, is planning an expansion into video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort. Mike Verdu will join Netflix as vice president of game development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, the company...
TV & VideosKTEN.com

A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021

Originally Posted On: A Brief Overview of the Best Streaming Services in 2021 | Pulchra. Did you know that there are more than 180 billion streams that occur each year around the globe?. Streaming is becoming the main source for people to watch TV shows and movies. If you have...
TV ShowsThe Drum

Netflix readies video games push with hire of Oculus exec

Mike Verdu was previously head of virtual and augmented reality at Facebook, where he worked with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus. Prior to that, he spent his career leading the gaming efforts at companies including EA, Zynga and Kabam. He will now lead Netflix’s push into...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix: Former EA manager to head games department

Netflix has found an executive for its games department: Mike Verdu, who previously worked as a manager at Electronic Arts and Facebook’s Oculus department, will be responsible for video games at Netflix in the future. Netflix has now confirmed a corresponding report by the financial news service Bloomberg. According to...
BusinessArs Technica

Netflix will start publishing video games, has hired former EA exec

Netflix's growing fascination with video games will soon explode in the form of a full-fledged game-publishing arm. While Netflix has yet to post its own announcement about the initiative, the streaming-video provider has confirmed to Ars Technica that it has hired a former EA and Oculus exec to lead a Netflix game-publishing team.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Genvid Raises $113M to Build Out Massive Interactive Live Games, Taps Ex-Netflix Content Exec Cindy Holland as Adviser

Genvid wants to bootstrap a new category of large-scale interactive games that unfold in real-time — based on well-known movie, comic book or gaming franchises. It’s banked a big $113 million round to form Genvid Entertainment, a new game publishing unit dedicated to producing what the company calls “massive interactive live events,” or MILEs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy