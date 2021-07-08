LETTER: Saline Grad and Medical Student Casey Schukow Leads Camp on Good Skin Knowledge

My name is Casey Schukow and I am currently a fourth-year medical student at Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (MSUCOM) interested in pursuing a career in dermatology. Before beginning medical school, I grew up in Saline, graduating from Saline High School in 2013, and then going on to Hillsdale College (MI) where I continued my football career and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) degree in Biochemistry in 2018.