Harper named Glenville State College Staff Employee of the Year

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Stephany Harper, Financial Aid Director at Glenville State College (GSC), has been named the 2021 Staff Employee of the Year. Nominations for the award noted that Harper, “always goes above and beyond what is asked of her” and said that she is always available to assist students in any way possible, day or night. Another nomination said that she, “dedicates all of her time and effort to her job performance and making sure our students are successful not only with their financial aid, but in their college careers as well.”