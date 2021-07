The 110-room Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Lincoln Airport Opens in Nebraska. MINNEAPOLIS (JUNE 11, 2013) - Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, today announced the further expansion of the Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM brand in Nebraska. The opening of Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Lincoln Airport, NE marks the brand's growth in the region as part of its Ambition 2015 strategy. "The brand is making strides in growing its footprint in Nebraska," said Scott Meyer, senior vice president, Midscale Brands, Americas. "The continued growth in this region is another step forward in our plan to expand the brand primarily in the U.S., Canada, India and Mexico....