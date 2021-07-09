How to download ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 38:50. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. Emmy® nominations; Black Widow spins success at the box office and on Disney+ Premier Access; fall favorites return to the Disneyland Resort; Disney Parks around the world unveil holiday happenings; Avengers: Quantum Encounter is coming to the Disney Wish; Disney on Broadway to present Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund; Diary of a Future President returns to Disney+ in August; and new trailers for Descendants: The Royal Wedding, Encanto, Marvel Studios’ What If…?, Turning Red, and Behind the Attraction. Plus, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige looks at Black Widow’s legacy and answers every crazy MCU question we could think of.