Accidents

Sweden plane crash: Nine killed as aircraft carrying sky divers plummets

By Matthew Dresch, William Walker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
The tragedy happened on Thursday (Image: TV4)

All nine people on board a plane that crashed outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, have been found dead, Swedish police have said.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said. "Everyone on board the crashed plane has died."

Police said the plane, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver, was carrying eight skydivers and one pilot.

It crashed close to the runway at Orebro airport shortly after take-off and caught fire on impact.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have received the tragic information about the plane crash in Orebro," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones in this very difficult time."

The crash happened near Orebro Airport (Image: JEPPE GUSTAFSSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The plane crashed down about 100 metres away from the airstrip, and footage from the scene showed a fire.

Carl-Johan Linde, press manager for the Swedish Maritime Administration, earlier said the plane came crashing down shortly after take-off.

The fire at the crash site was put out and at least ten ambulances rushed to the scene.

The Sea and Air Rescue Centre confirmed that the aircraft was a skydiving plane.

The aircraft was a skydiving plane (Image: JEPPE GUSTAFSSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In a similar accident in 2019, nine people died in northern Sweden when a plane carrying skydivers crashed shortly after take-off.

The crash investigation showed the plane had been improperly loaded.

It comes just days after an aircraft crashed into the sea in Russia with 28 people on board, including a child.

The twin-engine An-2 aircraft vanished from radar in the remote Kamchatka peninsula in the vast country's far east on Tuesday, with rescue teams deployed to the area.

Several ships were on the way to the crash site once it was located, according to reports.

