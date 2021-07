GM’s turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is becoming an increasingly important part of the Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck range. As GM Authority exclusively reported in March of this year, the L3B has recently become the only engine available to order on the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 Custom, following the discontinuation of the naturally aspirated 4.3L V6 LV3 and 5.3L V8 L82 engines for that trim. It is also the only engine offered in the new LT 2FL trim level. Furthermore, the L3B can normally be specified for the Chevy Silverado in the Work Truck, LT and RST trim levels.