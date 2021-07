If baseball were about narrative, you could have made a good one about this game: an underachieving team loses its best player and then rallies to take the rest of the season by storm, starting immediately by routing the opposition in the next game. Yeah, so, here’s the thing: baseball is not about narrative, and that didn’t happen. Instead, the pitching faltered big time, and the Braves lost their series finale in Miami by a 7-4 score, dropping to 44-45 on the season as they wrap up their spate of 89 games before the All-Star Break.