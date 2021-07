NEW YORK - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the tri-state region on Saturday, bringing dangerous winds and flash flood warnings. New York City and much of the tri-state region spent the afternoon and evening under a severe thunderstorm watch, with warnings of possible isolated tornadoes issued in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, along with one on Staten Island. The warnings were canceled soon after they were issued, however, and while a funnel cloud was spotted in Woodbridge, no tornadoes were seen to touch the ground.