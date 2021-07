In 2020-21, Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Claude Giroux suited up in what was his 14th NHL season, and his ninth as captain of the club. As a franchise, one of the bigger goals of clinching another postseason berth was halted, with the Flyers missing by a significant point margin. The New York Islanders locked up the last playoff position in the MassMutual East Division with 71 points, while the Flyers finished with 58. Despite what was an overall poor campaign for the team, Giroux was one of the top players on the offensive side. The 33-year-old continued to be one of the leaders for the squad as younger teammates grew their game and gained more experience in the league.