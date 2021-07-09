ODOT reveals plans to build new intersection on Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation revealed Thursday plans to build Tulsa’s first diverging diamond intersection.

The new intersection will be put in place at South Memorial Drive and the Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa.

ODOT plans to keep the existing Creek Turnpike overpass in place and redesign the intersection to run underneath what is currently there.

According to ODOT open house plans, which are open for public comment through July 28th, ODOT chose the diverging diamond option to not just try to reduce congestion at the increasingly busy intersection, but by doing the diverging diamond design, they can respect current businesses’ property lines in the area in addition to not impacting the walking and biking trail that runs along the south end of the Creek Turnpike. There will actually be a new traffic light installed to allow trail users to safely cross the intersection.

As Tulsa has grown, the intersection has seen an increasing amount of traffic, and during the evening rush hour commute, traffic trying to turn on to Memorial, especially south, has been known to be so long that it spills on to the westbound outside lane of the turnpike.

The plans for the diamond state the hope is to reduce the opportunities for left turning vehicles to drive into oncoming traffic and reduce the number of collisions, especially “t-bone” type crashes.

The diverging diamond concept first debuted in Missouri in 2009, and since then, there are now more than 200 diverging diamond intersections in the United States.

You can find the virtual open house and how to leave public comments at this link: https://us64us169.transportationplanroom.com/us-64/us-169-interchange.

