Biden’s speech represented a huge win for our Afghan allies, says Congressman Seth Moulton

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden says the 20-year U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end by August 31. “This was a huge win today, for all of our Afghan friends and allies,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine who served four tours in Iraq. “For the last several weeks, I have been asking for three things, in particular, from the [Biden] administration: a detailed plan, a commander to be in charge of it, and a commitment to see the mission through, and today the president mentioned all three of those.”

