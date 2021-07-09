Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

PM News Brief: Dean Cox Dies, Major Rainfall Deficit & High COVID-19 Transmission

kuer.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Has Plan Approved For Spending COVID Relief Money On Education. Utah is one of the first states in the country to have its plan approved for how it will spend the latest round of federal COVID relief money on education. According to the plan, the priorities will be addressing mental health needs, finding students who didn’t show up over the last year and improving reading skills. But the state still has to do a full accounting of the impacts of the pandemic. A representative from the Utah State Board of Education said that data is being analyzed now, but won’t be ready until the fall. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Grizzly Bears#Covid 19#Covid#Southern#Mountain West News Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

12 counties now 'high transmission' areas as Utah reports 655 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Isaac Kelly receives a COVID-19 test from Eric Kwiatkowski, with the Utah National Guard's Forward Support Company in St. George, at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Utah reported 655 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 655 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday.
Utah StateABC 4

2 Southern Utah counties back in high COVID transmission level

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Both Iron and Washington Counties are back in the high transmission level for COVID-19 and hospitalization numbers continue to rise, according to leaders from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department and St. George Regional Hospital. Health leaders are calling the recent wave in COVID-19 cases...
Utah County, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Granite District Charges & Unruly Flight Behavior

New data show there’s been an increase in opioid-related deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic. From November 2019 to 2020, drug overdose related deaths increased nearly 8% in the state. Nationwide, there was a nearly 30% jump. Now, health advocates are working to lower those numbers. Heather Lewis, substance use prevention program manager for Utah County, said addressing the opioid epidemic starts with education. “Opioids didn’t go away,” Lewis said. “It’s not going to go away. And we have to continue to educate. We have to continue to share messages and promote safe use and disposal.” Read the full story. — Ivana Martinez.
Williamson County, TXCBS Austin

Williamson County moves to red phase of COVID-19 transmission

The Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced Monday afternoon that Williamson County has met the criteria to increase to the red phase of their color-based phase guidelines for COVID-19. WCCHD notes that the county reached the criteria over the weekend on July 17th, with most cases being with...
Salt Lake City, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: Sugarhouse Park Pond, Olympic COVID Case & Dean Cox’s Replacement

How Britney Spears’ Case Sheds Light On Disability Rights Issues In Utah. The #FreeBritney movement is putting a spotlight on disability rights issues in Utah. It comes as Spears heads to court to fight her conservatorship case, which gives her father control over many aspects of her life, like how she spends her money. Activist Heidi Pomerleau with Disabled Rights Action Committee in Utah said Spears’ case is shedding light on a situation that frequently occurs to people living with disabilities. “Disability right advocates have been working on this and shouting about this for so many years,” Pomerleau said. “What we need now is change at the federal level.” Read the full story. — Ivana Martinez.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

Key COVID-19 indicators surge in U.S. amid rapid variants transmission

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Key indicators of COVID-19 transmission in the United States continue to surge amid slowdown of vaccination rates and rapid spread of variants. The current 7-day average of daily new cases was 26,306, an increase of 69.3 percent compared with the previous 7-day average, which was 15,541, according to the latest weekly report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

LIVE NOW: Gov. Cox gives July COVID-19 update

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is scheduled to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, July 15. This comes as Utah sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, pushing two southern counties back into the high transmission level. Earlier this week, Gov. Cox and...
Cache County, UTupr.org

COVID-19 Transmission Picking Up In Cache County Among Unvaccinated Individuals

COVID-19 transmission rates in Cache Valley have been slowly increasing, putting the area at a moderate level. Caleb Harrison, an epidemiologist at Bear River Health Department, said about 6.2% of COVID tests are coming back positive. He said the health department is recording about eight new cases a day, but the actual number of infections is likely higher because not everyone’s getting tested.
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Summit County Returns to Moderate COVID-19 Transmission

Summit County returned to the moderate level of COVID-19 transmission last week. Summit County lasted just over six weeks in Utah’s “low” COVID-19 transmission level before the county slipped back up to “moderate” last week. According to the county health department, the change is largely driven by rising infections among unvaccinated adults and children.
Box Elder County, UTHerald-Journal

Box Elder labeled 'high transmission' county for COVID

A recent spike in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has prompted Utah health officials to once again label Box Elder County a “high transmission” area for the coronavirus. The designation doesn’t come with limits on public gatherings or other mandatory restrictions like last year, but local health...
Northwood, OHpresspublications.com

News Briefs 7/19/2021

The Ottawa County Genealogical Society will be having a field trip to Elmore-Harris Public Library on Tuesday July 20 at 2 p.m. Attendees will tour the library and be shown renovations done to the building. The public is invited to attend. Quilters’ Guild picnic. The Maumee Bay Country Quilters’ Guild...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Atlantic City Press

No COVID-19 briefing with state officials Friday

There is no briefing with state officials Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19. So far, Atlantic County has reported 27,780 cases with 679 deaths and 16,209 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 8,932 cases with 209 deaths and 8,695 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 14,457 cases with 406 deaths.
Salt Lake County, UTkuer.org

AM News Brief: State Revenue Gains, Drinking Water Contaminant & Man Found Incompetent In LDS Church Shooting Trial

Preliminary data show Utah's total state revenues are up by over 30% at the end of the 2021 fiscal year compared to last year. In a news release, the Utah State Legislature said the findings include data from the Utah State Tax Commission. Officials said revenues increased more than economists expected which indicates strong economic growth coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. The release added that the impact of federal stimulus to the state and individuals throughout the year — and the extent to which it lifted the economy — is still uncertain. It suggested the injection of federal money may have created a one-time bolster effect that won't help revenues in the future. Fiscal year-end numbers are still tentative and subject to final accounting adjustments. — Pamela McCall.
Los Angeles County, CAaudacy.com

COVID-19 transmission rising in LA County and beyond

Los Angeles County's been posting more than 1,000 new cases a day for nearly a week now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers transmission in LA and in Riverside and San Diego counties as "substantial." Amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, LA County plans to reimplement a mask...

Comments / 0

Community Policy