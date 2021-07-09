PM News Brief: Dean Cox Dies, Major Rainfall Deficit & High COVID-19 Transmission

Utah Has Plan Approved For Spending COVID Relief Money On Education. Utah is one of the first states in the country to have its plan approved for how it will spend the latest round of federal COVID relief money on education. According to the plan, the priorities will be addressing mental health needs, finding students who didn’t show up over the last year and improving reading skills. But the state still has to do a full accounting of the impacts of the pandemic. A representative from the Utah State Board of Education said that data is being analyzed now, but won’t be ready until the fall. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.